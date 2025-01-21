Sami Zayn Declares Himself For 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, another top star declared himself for the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn appeared in an in-ring promo and declared that he will be entering the men’s Royal Rumble Match, with the intention of earning a main event spot in The Show of Shows. SmackDown star Kevin Owens then made his way out to interrupt Zayn and told his former best friend that while he was upset by Zayn aligning with Roman Reigns at last November’s Survivor Series, he believed it was different than what Cody Rhodes did when he teamed with Reigns at Bad Blood. Owens went on to say that he knows Zayn will be there for him should he need him during his match with Cody Rhodes because he had his back, just like he did for Reigns.

Previously declared for the match are WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena, “The Best In The World” CM Punk, “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, “The Mega Star” LA Knight, “Main Event” Jey Uso, and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE will occur on Saturday, February 1, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.