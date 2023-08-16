Sami Zayn Details Some Nagging Injuries He Has Been Dealing With

Sami Zayn recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, one-half of the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions spoke about how he has been dealing with some nagging injuries as of late.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how he has been dealing with lingering injuries but none that would stop him from competing: “I’ve had a lot of issues, I guess for a while that you’re just kind of battling through. It’s funny, when I watch sports, like hockey players or whatever, especially in the playoffs, after the playoffs are done, hockey’s particularly aggressive, the schedule’s grueling and everything like that. So once the playoffs are done, it’ll be like, ‘Oh, this guy was playing through a broken sternum and three broken fingers and a cracked tibia,’ or whatever, all these insane injuries that they’re playing through. But as a fan and as a viewer, I’m just watching, and I just assume everything’s fine. But I’ve been battling a lot of little nagging injuries for some time, but nothing to the extent that would put me on the shelf.”

On his elbow injury, which was exasperated during JD McDonagh’s attack: “So [my elbow] is part of a nagging injury that’s just kind of gotten a little bit worse after this past week’s heinous attacks by JD McDonagh, for which there will be revenge. But yeah, there have been some little injuries, but knock on wood, thank god, I’m pretty healthy overall. You start to think about this stuff a little bit more as you get older, and you’ve been doing it for 21 years, and you’re like, ‘Oh, there’s definitely not another 21 on the backside of this.’ So you’re definitely closer to the end than the beginning. So maintaining your health and addressing those nagging injuries, I think that’ll become more important. But I still managed to give you a long-winded answer to a very easy question. My elbow’s alright, it’ll be okay. It’s not great, but it will be okay.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.