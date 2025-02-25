Sami Zayn Discusses WWE’s Shift Away From Political Storylines

During a media call promoting WWE Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn shared his thoughts on wrestling’s historical use of politically charged storylines and how modern WWE has moved away from those themes.

Zayn reflected on wrestling’s past, where controversial foreign villain angles were commonly used, such as Sergeant Slaughter’s Iraq storyline during the Persian Gulf War, The Iron Sheik, and Muhammad Hassan. He noted that while these storylines were once a reflection of political climates, WWE has intentionally distanced itself from politics in recent years.

“I like to discuss wrestling at length, and I see it as a reflective art form, mirroring society’s history and sociology. Wrestling has always had a political representation at the time. For example, in the ’90s, during the Persian Gulf War, we had Sergeant Slaughter’s Iraq storyline. Even before that, in the ’50s, we had Nazi villains….Now, I think we’re doing a sort of anti-reflection, where we simply don’t touch politics. As a company, nothing about the political climate is reflected in the product anymore. In some ways, that’s also a reflection of our current society and its sensitivity to these things.”

While acknowledging that modern society is more sensitive to political themes, Zayn emphasized that WWE is ultimately an escape from real-world issues.

“I also think WWE is meant to be an escape from that….So, I think people want to go somewhere where they can forget about that stuff altogether, and I think that’s what WWE provides.”

He further noted how politics has become its own form of entertainment, though he avoided delving deeper into that topic.

“Politics has become so mainstream that it’s almost entertainment in its own right, which I have a lot to say about, but I won’t get into that. All this to say, WWE is a place to take that hat off and just enjoy it for what it is.”

As Elimination Chamber approaches, Zayn made it clear that fans attending the event are there for entertainment, not political messaging.

“I think everyone who purchased tickets to Elimination Chamber is there for a great show.”

Zayn’s comments highlight WWE’s modern philosophy—focusing on character-driven storytelling rather than leaning into controversial, politically charged narratives. While wrestling has historically used real-world conflicts to create villains and rivalries, today’s WWE prioritizes entertainment, athleticism, and larger-than-life personas over political commentary.

With Elimination Chamber just days away, Zayn’s remarks reaffirm that WWE remains a place for fans to escape and enjoy the spectacle, regardless of political affiliations or real-world conflicts.