Sami Zayn Getting a New Look Ahead of Next Week’s SmackDown

One of WWE’s top stars on SmackDown is getting a makeover.

The Bloodline and Sami Zayn were seen talking in the locker room during Friday night’s episode. They were celebrating their big win over The Brawling Brutes earlier in the show.

During the backstage segment, Jey Usos informed Sami that Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns would be returning next week, and Jey hinted that the following show would be a big night for Zayn. In other words, Sami could be proclaimed an official member of The Bloodline as early as next week.

Jey suggested that Sami trim his hair and beard ahead of next week’s show so that we could see Sami’s NXT look when we see him again. During the segment, it was also notable that Solo Sokoa did not appear to be on board with the Uso-Zayn friendship.

