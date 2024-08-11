Sami Zayn: “I Would Never Avoid An Opportunity To Get In The Ring With John Cena”

WWE star Sami Zayn appeared on Cheap Heat to talk about a number of pro wrestling related topics, including how he hopes to be in the ring with 16-time World Champion John Cena during Cena’s retirement tour.

Zayn said, “I would never avoid an opportunity to get in the ring with John Cena. That’s who you want to be in the ring with. That’s who you aspire to be in the ring with. You work your entire career in hopes of sharing the ring with John Cena. You just want to perform at the highest level with the best people. When you look at the landscape … it just didn’t seem attainable 15 years ago to share a ring with John Cena.”

