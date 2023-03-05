Sami Zayn Issues Challenge For Monday’s WWE RAW

Following Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode, Sami Zayn is looking for another member of The Bloodline.

Before Jimmy Uso attacked him on SmackDown, Zayn worked the main event match against Solo Sikoa. In the end, Zayn was able to fight back and leave the arena through the crowd to end the show.

Jimmy was challenged to a match on Monday’s episode of RAW in Boston by Zayn during a promo on today’s WWE SmackDown LowDown. Zayn mentioned how last year’s Survivor Series: WarGames event was held in Boston, as well as the night Zayn was officially accepted as a member of The Bloodline.

Knowing Roman Reigns has given Jimmy the ultimatum of getting his brother, Jey Uso, back in The Bloodline by the end of next week’s SmackDown, Zayn believes Jimmy will fall short.

WWE has not yet announced the match.

The current RAW line-up is as follows:

* John Cena will appear

* Seth Rollins-Logan Paul face-off

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

* Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

* Mustafa Ali has a surprise for Dolph Ziggler

You can watch SmackDown LowDown below: