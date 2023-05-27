Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa Set To Be The Last Match At WWE Night Of Champions

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE was considering having the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles open tonight’s Night of Champions show in Saudi Arabia.

PWInsider confirmed today that this is indeed the case, and WWE insider BoozerRasslin added that Seth Rollins will be leaving Saudi Arabia immediately to resume his movie commitment.

The Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes match is being planned to be brief due to Rhodes’ “broken arm” storyline. This could lead to a rubber match next month or at a future PLE this summer.

According to PWInsider, the plan is to end the show with the Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Title match, which will pit Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

