Sami Zayn Names Dragon Lee As Wrestling’s Next Great Masked Star

WWE star Sami Zayn appeared on the Battleground podcast, where he discussed several topics, including which masked wrestler, other than WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, he thinks can be the best.

Zayn said, “I would say Dragon Lee. Dragon Lee, he genuinely is a very interesting and exciting prospect. Again, you have to look at it as a marathon, not a sprint. I think in a few years, given the right opponents and the right conditions, he could turn into something really special.”

