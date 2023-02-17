Sami Zayn on Cody Rhodes and His Match Against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE star Sami Zayn recently spoke with Fighful for an interview covering this weekend’s Elimination Chamber. During the discussion, Zayn talked about his match against Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship:

“I think it would be very hard to walk out of this match a loser no matter what the result of the match is. I mean, if I win, forget about it. I think that place goes crazy and I’m launched into the next stratosphere because you’re beating the guy. Even if that’s not the outcome, even if it’s some sort of draw, God knows what happens even if I lose. Whatever it is, I think the magnitude of the moment is just going to be so huge, and it’s infectious. Anytime I’ve done anything in Montreal, the love that I’ve gotten from Montreal, again, it’s contagious. When fans at home see that kind of response, that triggers something in them, too. So the fact that this is in Montreal, even ignoring the obvious history of me coming up here, and again, not just being a guy from Montreal, but being a product of this town, growing up in this town, doing the small, tiny, tiny shows of this town that got me to the next step, each step of the way, the fact that is this town made me I’m not just from here. It made me, and the fact that we find ourselves in that position, I mean, that’s an easy story to tell. But beyond all that, I think whatever comes out of this match, it’s just gonna be huge for me one way or the other.”

On Cody Rhodes:

“It’s an interesting time we find ourselves in. So when I saw him at the Royal Rumble, the first thing he said to me was, ‘Well, this is awkward’, because it’s a strange time, because I think there were two guys easily could have gone either way as far as WrestleMania and Roman Reigns. This story, all signs are pointing here. Then again, this guy’s story is also kind of pointing there. But in a weird way, I mean, he’s already punched his ticket to WrestleMania. So either it’s me and him, which I think is already getting fans excited, or tonight (Saturday Night) is my WrestleMania. But then the amazing thing is WrestleMania is also my WrestleMania because of the position I find myself in. Even if I could rewrite the whole thing, I don’t know that I would change anything in the fact that I’m having this match in Montreal. In a weird way, that’s almost bigger than if I had had this match with Roman at WrestleMania. I really don’t know. I don’t know that it gets bigger than this.”

You can watch the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)