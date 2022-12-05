Sami Zayn on His Involvement With The Bloodline Storyline, His Relationship With The Usos

Sami Zayn appeared on Peter Rosenberg’s “Cheap Heat” podcast to discuss his current run with The Bloodline, his relationships with everyone in the group, working with Roman Reigns, and other topics.

Sami Zayn discussed his involvement in WWE’s main storyline:

“What is interesting and really rewarding for me is that I kind of treat everything I do like it’s the most important thing on the show, but this is the first time where it’s actually the most important thing on the show, so it’s the first time that like my level of investment is returned equally by the fans level of investment and that’s because I’ve been plugged on the top of the card with the guy that they’re used to investing all their energy into which is Roman and The Bloodline. It’s awesome to get that level of engagement and that level of investment from an audience.”

On how he became involved in The Bloodline:

“Well, I won’t pull the curtain back too, too much, but the idea kicked around just about a year ago, actually. So it was actually a good six months before even the seeds were planted on screen. Because the first time I think there was any sort of interaction of myself and The Bloodline was just after WrestleMania. In actuality, the idea was first discussed going into Survivor Series of last year. I was doing this whole thing when I was on SmackDown, I was the longest tenured member of SmackDown as the locker room leader, and I just thought there’d be something really interesting there with the locker room leader and the head of the table. The premise sort of being that, well, you know, the head of the table isn’t in that locker room anymore. He needs eyes and ears sort of on the ground. I wasn’t originally envisioning being a full blown member of The Bloodline or anything like that, just something to where Roman and I can occasionally get on screen together in a sort of light hearted way and I’m kind of giving him these reports of what’s going on and here’s what you need to be careful for, and every once in a while, I get some things kicked my way too. That was just sort of the idea.”

On whether or not this entire concept was his:

“It was, I think, talked about with Roman as well. I think we were just kind of sitting at catering one day and I had heard an interview that he had did with Ariel Helwani where he was very kind towards me, and you know, just saying very nice things about me as an on screen character, and things that, you know, he’d like to do something with me down the road one day, and I don’t know how we just got to talking and I don’t remember exactly how it went, but it was a mutual thing.”

Regarding his collaboration with Jimmy and Jey Uso:

“These dynamics that we sort of splintered off to with Jimmy and Jey, they’re like, there’s a certain element, not to say Jey is like the angry one or anything. It’s a story we’ve told for six months, but Jimmy really is a laid back dude. The relationship that we had on screen is very, very similar to the relationship we have backstage.”

“So there was a funny thing that I just saw, where it was a video from, I think, 2019 or 2020, of us doing the handshake because that’s our real life handshake. Then I saw these people like, ‘Oh, this isn’t just something they did for the story. This isn’t just something they’re doing for TV. This is their actual greeting that they do in the locker room.’ The Usos have cool handshakes with a lot of people. They’re the coolest, most universally adored people, and everyone has a rapport with them. Our handshake also evolved. It started out as one thing and then it turned into something else. But all this to say, that handshake has been our thing for, you know, many, many years and then it just found its way onto TV.”

If there is anyone inside or outside the company with whom he would like to work one day:

“Not a ton. This is gonna make me sound like I’m becoming one of those old vets. Like it’s, ok, I do see some guys out there. MJF pops into mind. I think he’s very talented. There’s one that, like strictly, not like a long term storytelling type thing, which is where my mind goes a lot, but there’s a kid in AEW called Dante Martin, who’s just like a really great high-flier. It kind of reminds me of the matches I would have on the Independents with guys who are really good high-fliers. So just strictly based on in-ring, I think if we were working an Indy in front of 300 people. But a lot of the guys that I, it’s guys that I’ve worked with before that I just miss and I would love to work with again. Kenny Omega just as an example, I haven’t seen him in 10 years. That’s insane. The last time I saw him was in December of 2012, and, you know, I miss him, and I miss working with him.”

