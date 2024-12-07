Sami Zayn On How He Approaches His Storylines In WWE

Top WWE star Sami Zayn appeared on the post-Survivor Series: WarGames show to discuss various topics, including how he approaches his storylines in the company.

Zayn said, “I know being in a match with Johnny Knoxville is considered to be lower on the totem pole than the main event of WrestleMania. I get that and acknowledge that. But I think part of the success with my involvement with The Bloodline story is just taking everything I do almost too seriously, maybe. It’s not even about being too serious, just about making it as good as is humanly possible.”

On the chemistry between the Bloodline characters:

“Jey said this in a promo, and I bet you guys aren’t asking which twin are you now? Because we were able to create such a contrast with all the characters. And I think I really just served as a foil to differentiate that. And a lot of that stuff was preplanned, but a lot of it was accidentally stumbling on gold. There really is—and I’m trying not to blow too much smoke here—but there really is a magic chemistry with the four of us.”

