Sami Zayn On How It Feels To Take A Package Piledriver At His Age

WWE star Sami Zayn spoke with FN Barn Burner on a number of topics, including why his match with Kevin Owens is different this time and how it felt to take a package piledriver at his age.

Zayn said, “Different ball game. I felt things in my spine that I’d never felt taking that move. I used to take that move a lot in my early 20s. My entire 20s, actually, was just me taking that move pretty much. It felt very different at 40, no question.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)