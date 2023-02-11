Sami Zayn Open to Using ‘Worlds Apart’ Theme Song at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 as a One-Off

Sami Zayn has been a part of The Bloodline, one of the best WWE storylines in recent memory.

The Bloodline accepted Zayn as an honorary member, but the relationship only lasted until the Royal Rumble. When Zayn objected to hitting Kevin Owens with a steel chair and hitting Roman Reigns in the back with a steel chair, he was kicked out from the group.

At the Elimination Chamber next week in Montreal, Reigns will face off against Zayn to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Some fans have hoped that Zayn will bring back his original WWE main roster theme song, “Worlds Apart,” now that he is a babyface once again.

This question was posed to the star during a conversation on The Sick Podcast. It would be appropriate as a one-off for the occasion, in his opinion.

“I mean, if it were going to come back, I feel like that would be the time in place to do it. I’ve said this in other interviews. I feel like it would kind of be taking a step backward. I think maybe a new song is in the cards, but I feel like that song, even though people have a real fondness for it, it seems. From a character’s perspective, it just feels like taking a step backward. At the same time, doing it for like a one-night thing in Montreal might be cool. I don’t know.”

You can check out the song and complete interview below:

