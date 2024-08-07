Sami Zayn Reacts To “Idiotic, Bigoted Comments” Made Against Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif

Last Thursday’s Olympic boxing match between Italian Angela Carini and Algerian Imane Khelif concluded in 46 seconds. The event sparked controversy at the Paris Olympics because Khelif was one of two boxers allowed to compete despite having been disqualified from the women’s world championships in 2023 for failing testosterone and gender eligibility tests. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Khelif is believed to have a medical issue known as Differences of Sexual Development (DSD), in which a person is raised and identifies as female yet has XY chromosomes, resulting in blood testosterone levels in the male range.

Former WWE United States champion Logan Paul described the article as “the purest form of evil” on Twitter/X before deleting it.

This week, Sami Zayn expressed his thoughts on individuals attacking Khelif:

“Big ups to the Muslim sister Imane Khelif who advanced in the Olympics today to box for the gold medal after facing a swarm of the most idiotic, bigoted comments I’ve ever seen an Olympic athlete face. Inshallah she wins the big one & the bitchasses online get the help they need.”