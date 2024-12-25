Sami Zayn Reacts To Kevin Owens’ Package Piledriver On WWE TV

WWE star Sami Zayn appeared on the Battleground podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Kevin Owens hitting a package piledriver on Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes to close out Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Zayn said, “I mean, pretty crazy to see the Package Piledriver on WWE TV, first and foremost. I feel like I used to take that move a lot. My neck is not so good nowadays, and it’s probably better that I haven’t taken that move in a long time. It was almost like seeing a ghost. You know what? I mean, it was very strange, like a memoir of a past life. For me, personally, just seeing that was kind of a bit of a surreal moment. The whole thing was a little surreal, if we really stop and think about it, considering we started together some 20 years ago in little church basements and community centers in Quebec, to all of a sudden see him standing at Saturday Night’s Main Event holding the Winged Eagle title over the champion. I mean, that’s kind of surreal when you really stop and think about it, which sometimes I’ll be honest, we don’t always get to stop and get that perspective of how crazy it is of that we’re here, where we’re at in our journey,” said Zayn. “I think sometimes, I’m sure he would say the same about me, but seeing it with Kevin sometimes opens my eyes more than when I’m doing it myself. Because, you’re on your own little path, and you’re on the hamster wheel and you’re focused on what you’re doing. But if you’re lucky enough to have someone who’s been with you on the ride from the jump, like I have Kevin, or he’s got me, it’s like this constant reminder, like, ‘Man, I remember that guy when he was here. Now he’s doing this,’ it is wild. It’s a crazy story.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)