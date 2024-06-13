Sami Zayn Recalls Getting His Brainbustah Move Approved To Use At WrestleMania 40

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including getting his brainbustah move approved to use at WrestleMania 40.

Zayn said, “For sure, timing played a part in it. There were other times I thought of pulling it out, but it didn’t seem right. This year, it felt right. With Hunter in charge, and he’s a wrestler, there is a bit more leeway with that kind of stuff. It’s also different with the Package Piledriver because that’s a piledriver. It’s different from a brainbuster. It’s a minor but significant difference. A piledriver has the potential to compress you more on the top of your head where the brainbuster, even if it goes awry, is a bit more on the back of the neck. It’s a pretty big difference.”

“I think that’s why there is more apprehension in regards to piledrivers. I still think there’s a chance we see the package piledriver in the right circumstance, but that’s the thing, it’s the circumstance. One of the other apprehensions I had about doing the brainbuster was, how do you come back from that if that becomes your finish? How do you go back to the kick or the Blue Thunder? That becomes the new standard. That was part of the reason I was apprehensive, but this year felt like the right time, match, circumstance, and opponent.”

On the reaction to his pitching the move:

“I don’t remember there being much back and forth. I remember it being a pretty painless process.”

You can check out Zayn’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)