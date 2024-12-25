Sami Zayn Recalls Intensity Of Sid Vicious Powerbomb In Early Career Match

WWE star Sami Zayn appeared on In The Kliq, where he talked about a number of topics including being on the receiving end of a powerbomb from Sid Vicious in 2004.

Zayn said, “When he powerbombed me, I wanted to give it everything I had, so I attacked the mat. I got as high as I could for him. I got as light as I could. The energy was so magical. I was like this is going to be the craziest power bomb of all time. When I took that powerbomb, I legitimately thought that I took it so well that I bounced back onto my feet. Then again, that character that I was playing was like a rubber ball, spazzy type thing, and it was a battle royal. I thought I bounced back on my feet and in one fluid motion eliminated myself from the battle royal. Well upon watching the footage back, I know it appears like I just take the powerbomb, get up and leave, but I swear to God, at the time, I thought he gave it to me with such impact.”

The match took place for Internet Wrestling Syndicate and saw Sid team up with PCO to face Zayn and Dolla Bill.

