Sami Zayn Reflects On 10-Year Anniversary Of Match That Made NXT “A Thing”

10 years ago in WWE NXT, Cesaro defeated Sami Zayn in a classic two out of three falls match.

On Monday morning the WWE Superstar reflected on the memorable showdown with the current AEW star known as Claudio Castagnoli.

“At this risk of sounding dramatic or arrogant, this one match changed the industry,” Zayn said in a Twitter (X) response to a clip of the match being shared on the 10th anniversary of the night it took place. “This was the day NXT became ‘a thing.’”

Zayn continued, “Hard to explain the significance/context/landscape at that time, but suffice to say it’s one of my proudest matches, with one of my all-time best opponents.”