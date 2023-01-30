Sami Zayn Reflects on Terrifying WWE Moment

WWE star Sami Zayn recently spoke with The Detroit News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Zayn revealed he was scared when he had to pull Owens off the announce table at the same time that Shane McMahon jumped off the roof of the Hell in a Cell.

“You’re talking about micro split-second timing. I almost felt like this is beyond the scope of what we should be qualified to do as pro wrestlers, but it’s one of the many hats we wear. We’re not just performing wrestling maneuvers, on this level there’s also storytelling and stunt work and sometimes you’re your own travel agent, your own booking agent, your own manager, your own stylist, and your own everything else. And sometimes you’re also your own stunt coordinator.

“It just kind of reinforced how unique and insane what we do actually is. And when I stop to think about it, it’s kind of insulting that we don’t get the respect we deserve when it comes to this sort of thing in the world of entertainment. What we do is beyond just flying without a safety net. There’s nothing that even compares.”