Sami Zayn Reportedly Injured

According to reports, Sami Zayn is injured.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Zayn is dealing with a legitimate arm injury after appearing on the July 15 WWE SmackDown with his arm in a sling.

Zayn’s injury was reported as not being serious, and WWE officials are optimistic that he will be able to wrestle in a few weeks.

On July 2, Zayn last competed in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. He was absent from the post-MITB episode of SmackDown on July 8, but he made an appearance last week with his arm in a sling. On last week’s SmackDown, Zayn interrupted a segment between Madcap Moss and Theory, he then provided commentary for Angelo Dawkins’ win against SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso.

The latest Broken Skull Sessions interview between Zayn and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is now available on Peacock and the WWE Network.

As of this writing, Zayn has not commented on the injury, but we will keep you updated.