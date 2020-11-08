Sami Zayn Reveals Why He Doesn’t Like Donald Trump

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to Twitter today, revealing why he doesn’t like Donald Trump. He said,

“One petty reason I dislike Trump is that he has infringed on my gimmick of being a delusional, cowardly heel. Not even joking. So much of the arrogance, paranoia, victimhood & denial that has long been the language of the heel wrestler is now attributed to him & it pisses me off.”