Sami Zayn Saves Kevin Owens From The Bloodline On WWE RAW (Video)

On Monday’s WWE RAW, Kevin Owens faced Solo Sikoa in the opening match, but the involvement of Jimmy Uso put him at a disadvantage.

Sami Zayn rushed out with a chair and took out Jimmy and Solo just as Owens was about to take Solo’s running splash on the announcer’s table.

Zayn stood in the ring after the brawl had ended and extended his hand to KO, but the offer was rejected. KO previously indicated that he had finished with Zayn.

It seems that they will drag this out a bit longer before they formally team up again and prepare to challenge The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

