Sami Zayn Says He’s “Not Allowed To Talk About” His Absence From WWE TV

Sami Zayn made his return to WWE TV after being gone for a month on Friday’s episode of SmackDown where he beat Dominik Mysterio in a singles match.

In a post-match interview, Zayn kept it kayfabe by talking about how he’s not allowed to say why he’s been gone.

“It’s funny that now you suddenly have time for me,” Zayn said, in character. “The last four weeks I haven’t been around; you could have reached out to me? But nobody did. I didn’t get a text, I didn’t get a call. Nobody even thought to ask, ‘where is Sami?’

“Where is one of the greatest performers of our time? Where is he these days? Nobody thought to ask. But now that I’m back, everyone is acting like they care. I’m not even allowed to talk about where I’ve been – but trust me, in due time, you’re going to find out where I was and what I was up to. And trust me, it’s going be juicy.”

“I didn’t even get asked to be on TV for the last four weeks, and yet they had time for Dominik Mysterio to go out there tonight and basically have open ring time? Why is that? I am a generational talent, and they didn’t even ask me to come out tonight. Anytime, Dominik or his daddy want a reality check, to remind them that nobody is on my level, I’d be glad to do it.”