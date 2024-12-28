Sami Zayn Shares Interesting Rumor About WWE Raw On Netflix Debut Matches

Sami Zayn dropped an interesting nugget of information during his appearance on the Battleground podcast this week.

During the interview, the WWE Superstar claimed he heard the two big bouts announced for the 1/6 WWE Raw on Netflix debut, which includes CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa, were originally planned for WrestleMania 41.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he reveals the tidbit.

“Well, just to give you a little bit of insight, I suppose, to the heaviness of just the two matches that you listed, I will tell you that I heard rumblings about both of those matches being WrestleMania matches. So the fact that they’re on the Netflix premiere tells you what a big deal this is. WWE, say what you all about them, they go all out when it’s time to go all out, and they’re going all out for this Netflix thing. I don’t know how it’s going to change the game, but it’s definitely going to be a game-changer.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.