Sami Zayn Speaks Out On Why He Loved The WWE ThunderDome Era

Sami Zayn made an appearance on Out Of Character to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about trying to elevate his character during the ThunderDome era without fans in attendance.

“I felt like the stuff I’ve been doing for the last year and a half since post COVID and ThunderDome era has been some of the best stuff I’ve ever done, certainly character wise. I’ve just been having so much fun. That’s going to sound extremely arrogant if I say it, but I’m operating on another level. But I’m trying to bring a different aspect to the character that we don’t see in most wrestling characters. I’ve had so many interesting foils on the other side of me. So having Logan, during the whole documentary thing, and then even being opposite Vince McMahon backstage, or being opposite Brock Lesnar, or being opposite Johnny Knoxville, it’s such an eclectic cast of characters.”

Zayn also stated that he loved the ThunderDome era because it opened up some new creative ways to do things.

“I love the Thunderdome era. It’s an unpopular opinion, I know, especially because I love the fans. I’m not going to say that all the time, but I do. I really have a deep love for all of you. However, not having you guys there during the Thunderdome opened the door for some new creative ways to do things, which I personally, in my opinion, don’t think we as a company took full advantage of because we still tried to present the show as if fans were there. So that’s again, in my opinion, a missed opportunity to present the show in a slightly different way in a different context.”