Sami Zayn is stuck in a manager’s role with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura because of ongoing shoulder problems. The Wrestling Observer reported the following this week-

“Zayn is still bothered by his shoulder problems which is one of the key reasons he wrestles so little and is mostly in a manager role.”

Zayn has fought shoulder issues for the past two years. The Observer did not give a timetable for when he may return to normal wrestling action.