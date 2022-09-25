Sami Zayn Teases Showing Up to Monday’s RAW to Confront AJ Styles

It would appear like Sami Zayn will be appearing on WWE RAW this coming Monday night, and he won’t be heading there by himself.

AJ Styles made fun of Zayn on Twitter for wearing the “Honorary Uce” shirt thatUndisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had given to Zayn as a gift. Styles tweeted, “Man, people will do anything for a T-shirt these days… #pathetic.”

Zayn did not take kindly to what Styles wrote on Twitter and stated that he might show up on RAW to do some business. In addition to that, he dropped hints that he might have some assistance with him.

Zayn tweeted the following:

“Roman Reigns GIFTED me the HONORARY UCE T-shirt (now available at @WWEShop & selling like crazy, from what I hear)

Disrespect the shirt = disrespect The Bloodline. Might just come to Raw on Monday to sort this out.

Oh, and I don’t travel alone. Pack your bags uce. @WWESoloSikoa”

Roman Reigns presented Zayn with the formal title of Honorary Uce during a WWE SmackDown segment. This occurred after it was hinted that The Bloodline might turn on Zayn. It would appear that Zayn is on the same page as everyone else in The Bloodline, with the exception of Jey Uso, at least for the time being.

So far, the following has been confirmed for Monday’s RAW:

* Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

* Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY

* Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

* Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. Alpha Academy

You can check out tweets from Styles and Zayn below:

