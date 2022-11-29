Sami Zayn – The Bloodline Segment Revealed for Friday’s Special WWE SmackDown on FS1

This Friday, on FS1, WWE will air a special post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown. As PWMania.com previously reported, the episode will air on FS1 because the NCAA’s PAC-12 Championship game will be broadcast on FOX.

WWE announced on RAW that The Bloodline will appear on Friday’s SmackDown for a segment in which Sami Zayn will become an official member of the family following the WarGames main event this past Saturday night.

The following is the current SmackDown lineup from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, as well as a new promo:

* Fallout from Survivor Series

* World Cup finals: Ricochet vs. Santos Escobar to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* Sami Zayn becomes an official member of The Bloodline’s family