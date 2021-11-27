Sami Zayn To Receive WWE Universal Championship Match

Sami Zayn is your new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Tonight’s post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown on FOX was headlined by a Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Reigns. The match was won by Zayn, who was knocked through the middle rope earlier in the match. The finish saw Jeff Hardy eliminate Happy Baron Corbin to get the apparent win, but then Zayn re-entered the ring and tossed Hardy for the victory. The 18-man Battle Royal also featured Erik, Ivar, Angel, Humberto, MACE, Mansoor, Cesaro, Ricochet, Drew Gulak, Rick Boogs, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Madcap Moss, Ridge Holland, and Sheamus.

There’s no word on when Zayn vs. Reigns for the strap will take place, but we will keep you updated.