Sami Zayn Trends On Social Media After Pro-Israel Groups Reportedly Contact WWE

On May 9th, Sami Zayn tweeted the following in regards to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine…

“There is no viable moral defense for stealing people’s homes based on their ethnicity.#FreePalestine #SaveSheikhJarrah”

On May 10th, Zayn called out politician Andrew Yang. Zayn ended up deleting his tweets.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that “this wound up with pro-Israel groups and media contacting WWE, NBCU and FOX, which did not respond.”

The hashtag #WeSupportSamiZayn trended on Friday with fans backing Zayn’s support for Palestine.