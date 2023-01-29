Sami Zayn Turns on Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble, Gets Laid Out by The Bloodline (Video)

At this year’s Royal Rumble, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns faced off against Kevin Owens in a grudge match.

To begin the match, they traded blows, with Owens landing a cannonball in the corner. Owens threw him into the barricade before hitting a floor backsplash. Back in the ring, Reigns took command and slowed things down. Owens fought back before landing a frog splash to the floor off the apron.

Reigns landed a powerbomb before missing the superman punch, only to follow it up with a strike for a near fall. Reigns ate the ring post after missing a spear, allowing Owens to hit a superkick followed by a swanton bomb for a near fall. Owens attempted a switch moonsault off the top rope but failed. He attempted a second rope moonsault but failed, allowing Reigns to hit the spear for two. Owens hit a powerbomb after Reigns pushed him into a referee. With a low blow, Reigns takes control. Reigns motioned for Zayn to take a seat, which he did. Owens with a knockout for 2. With a superman punch and the spear, Reigns nearly falls. Reigns speared Owens through the barricade before hitting the steel steps with the back of Owens’ skull. Reigns with another spear to secure the victory.

The rest of The Bloodline appeared after the match. They attacked Owens after the match. Solo Sikoa and The Usos finished off Owens. Reigns snatched some handcuffs and tied him to the ropes, where the beating went on. Reigns was about to hit him with a chair when Zayn stepped in front of him.

Reigns demanded that Zayn hit Owens with the chair, but Zayn refused. Reigns pie faced him and Zayn hit Reigns in the back. Except for Jey Uso, who walked out, the Bloodline beat down Zayn as a result.

Here are highlights from the match:

Remember that feeling, that atmosphere when icons like Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali would make their entrance? That's Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns right now at #RoyalRumble. Acknowledge the champ.@HeymanHustle @SamiZayn #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/mCAgBMJK7T — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023