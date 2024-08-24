Sami Zayn Undergoing Stem Cell Therapy

After losing the WWE Intercontinental title to Bron Breakker at Summerslam 2024 and a two-out-of-three falls rematch, Jey Uso stated on the August 19th edition of RAW that Zayn took a week off to “clear his head” and will return with “a vengeance.”

RejuvStem, a full-service regenerative medical institution, posted a video of Zayn on Instagram with the caption that follows.

“You never know who is going to show up here at RejuvStem Cancun! Today we have WWE Superstar @samizayn joining WWE Superstar @ivar_wwe to receive stem cell therapy for a career’s worth of nagging injuries.

Each superstar has spent over 20 years respectfully performing all around the world. At this stage of their respective careers, both IVAR as well as SAMI recognize the importance of taking care of their bodies so they can continue performing for the WWE Universe for years to come.

Stay tuned as we document each of their treatment journeys whole also posting updates on how their body’s are recovering.”