Sami Zayn Wins The WWE IC Championship At Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view saw Braun Strowman drop the title in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match against Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

This is Sami’s first reign with the Intercontinental Title. Braun won the title back at Super SmackDown on January 31, by defeating Nakamura.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA: