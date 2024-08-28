Sami Zayn’s ‘Sami For Syria’ Charity Generates $50k To Fund Two Mobile Medical Clinics In Syria

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to X on Tuesday and issued the following statement regarding the charitable efforts he set up around his birthday last month:

“For my birthday last month, you guys donated $24,744 for SamiForSyria.com in 24 hours. I topped it up to an even 25k & as promised, I matched that 25,000$ myself, meaning we raised $50,000 in one day to fund 2 mobile clinics providing medical care in Syria. THANK YOU ALL!”

For some photos of the mobile clinics purchased with the money raised, check out the post embedded below from Sami Zayn’s X page.