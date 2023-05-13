Sami Zayn’s Storyline With The Bloodline Ending Soon

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn has stated that his program with The Bloodline is “done, more or less.”

Zayn attempted to curry favor with the faction for the first time in 2022, and fans have praised his alliance with the dominant group led by Roman Reigns.

In an interview with “Inside The Ropes,” Zayn discussed the angle and stated that his story with The Bloodline is nearly complete.

He stated, “It’s hard to say because sometimes I do these things, I’m like, ‘Well, that was it. I don’t think I’ll do anything better than that. But I’ve been pretty lucky in my career because I had 21 years before I did the Bloodline story, and for as many great things that I had done before, I still got to do something even greater with the Bloodline story. So I don’t know if that’s the only thing I’ll be remembered for. I really don’t know what I’ll be remembered for, and it’s kind of out of my hands, to be honest. But if it is something that is remembered fondly in the years to come, what more can you ask for? That’s wonderful. It was a blast.”

He continued, “Sometimes the hidden laughter, or the clear chemistry between the performers on-screen and all that, it was just kind of a wired lighting-in-a-bottle, perfect stars aligning for these variables to create this thing. So many things went into creating something that just felt a bit special. So it would be very hard to recreate, but it’s done, more or less, and I’m glad I got to do it, and there’s not much more to say than that, other than I hope everybody enjoyed it and remembers it fondly.”

While Zayn is nearly finished with The Bloodline, he and Kevin Owens will defend their Tag Team Championships against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

You can watch Zayn’s appearance below: