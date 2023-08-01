Sammy Guevara Addresses Potential WWE/AEW Co-Promotion: “I’m All For It”

Sammy Guevara doesn’t think a WWE and AEW collaboration will ever happen.

But he’s all for it if it does.

“The Spanish God” recently spoke about the possibility of a WWE/AEW collaboration during an appearance on the Rocker Morning Show.

“Competition makes the best kind of shows,” he said. “In the world of wrestling, never say never, but I don’t see that happening.”

Guevara continued, “If it ever happened, I’m all for it. That would be a very exciting show that would break numbers and be very exciting for fans. Will it ever happen? I have no idea.”

Check out the complete interview at WRKR.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.