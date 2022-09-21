Sammy Guevara Addresses Speculation About His Status With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, after suffering a defeat on the episode of AEW Dynamite that aired on September 14, 2022, Sammy Guevara reflected that “it’s been a hell of a ride” in his post-match comments.

Guevara addressed the rumors that have been circulating about his future with AEW in a video that was uploaded to his channel on YouTube.

“Honestly, I’m pretty frustrated because I really do try and make a moment every time I’m out there but somewhere along the way, I just got this crazy amount of hate. I don’t understand really what I did but I see it, people want me to go away. People say they’re tired of me ‘blah, blah, blah,’ so while I’m in this negative mindset, I think maybe I should go away. Maybe, this is it for me. I had a nice ride and maybe I need to go a way to get y’all to appreciate me because that’s what you do. That’s what you all did to Cody when he was in AEW y’all hated him and he went to WWE and you guys love him so I thought in my mind, “man, maybe this is it for me.’ I’m not even talking about going about somewhere else, I was just talking about maybe taking a break but I took a breath and I thought there’s still some tread on the tires, there’s still gas in the tank so we’re gonna keep going. We’re not giving up we’re just gonna start back over and rebuild and we’re gonna get to that f*****g title eventually.”

You can watch the video below: