Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo Trade Shots on Twitter, Possible New Storyline Building

AEW star Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter this morning to clarify his backstage disagreement with Sammy Guevara.

During an interview with Mas Lucha, Andrade said the following, “I did have one issue with a wrestler. I am going to say his name, it was Sammy Guevara. I had an issue with him because he once came to the locker room and complained that we hit him too hard. It’s wrestling, solve it in the ring. If I hit hard, hit me hard too. I learned that he came in and that he accused me like a little girl. After I learned about it, I spoke to him and asked if he had an issue with me, but he said he did not and that’s all there was to it.”

Andrade followed up with this tweet, “I said it to your FACE if you had a problem with me and you said NOTHING, I wont beat your ass because im a professional, don’t be scared. When I say something I name names, and im not scared to get fired!”

The tweet seems to be a response to something that Guevara tweeted the last night, “You are a jobber. A favor hire. Be grateful b*tch.”

Guevara responded to Andrade’s latest tweet and said, “YOU didnt say sh*t to me you liar but heres some truth you ungrateful prick You would be jobless if it wasn’t for your dad in law. Are you really mad at me or mad at yourself for failing to get over for a SECOND time. Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & f*ck off”

Andrade then said, “Ok I’m a liar 😂 see you on Wednesday!! I’ll tell you to your face again!!! and nothing you say that you do not have any problem!”

Andrade has been dropping hints throughout the course of the past few days that he will be departing AEW. On Friday, Andrade will compete against Preston “10” Vance in a Career vs. Mask match. It is speculated that this is simply an angle and that Andrade will not leave the company. There is a possibility that they are building towards a new storyline.