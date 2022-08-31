Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston Resolve Their Differences at AEW Dynamite

Before the All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara reportedly settled their differences backstage at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL.

Kingston made headlines last week after it was revealed that he had been suspended for two weeks following a backstage physical altercation with Guevara at the AEW Rampage Quake By The Lake tapings in Minneapolis earlier this month.

In an update, PWInsider and Fightful Select note that the Kingston-Guevara drama appears to have ended, at least behind the scenes, as the two settled the beef backstage before Dynamite.

It was noted that they had a conversation, shook hands, and decided to move on from the issues that led to the backstage altercation in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Reportedly, Guevara expressed his displeasure over the physical altercation while he was backstage, but it didn’t appear as though the situation would be really cleared up until the story leaked to the media, and things actually calmed down after that. It was also stated that Kingston took complete responsibility for his actions backstage, which is something that he has also done publicly on a number of occasions. One source from AEW mentioned that they think Kingston and Guevara are intelligent enough to make money off the situation and work with one another, and that they didn’t feel as if things ever got to the point where they wouldn’t do either of those things.

It has been decided that Kingston and Guevara will not compete on the AEW All Out card. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Kingston will compete against Tomohiro Ishii during the All Out Zero Hour pre-show; however, there has been no confirmation regarding Guevara’s participation in the event as of yet. According to new reports, Guevara is scheduled to participate in All Out Weekend in some capacity; however, no further details were provided.