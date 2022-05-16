Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Address Negative Crowd Reactions Towards Them

Sammy Guevara addressed the negative fan reaction he and Tay Conti have been receiving in recent months during an appearance on Barstool’s Rasslin’ podcast.

“What changed? The people changed. We’re still the same people. She’s still the beautiful Tay Conti. I’m still the Spanish God doing all these crazy things in the ring. I’m still the same person. She’s still the same person. But I don’t think people hate us. People expose themselves for being fake. The real people are still here. Our core audience, the people who have always supported us, still supports us.”

Conti also commented:

“I mean, we’ve done nothing wrong for people to hate us. Why would they hate us?”