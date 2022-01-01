Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Confirm Their Relationship Status

Sammy Guevara announced last month that his engagement has been broken off. Tay Conti then deactivated her Twitter account after fans speculated about her and Guevara being in a relationship.

Guevara and Conti had been leaving comments on each other’s Instagram photos in recent weeks. It was seemingly confirmed that they are dating with a photo that was posted shortly after midnight. Guevara tweeted a photo of them kissing with the following caption:

“2022 is going to be fun! #HAPPYNEWYEAR @TayConti_”

Conti, who reinstated her Twitter account, wrote “Still trolling..” in response.