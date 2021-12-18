Sammy Guevara Announces That His Engagement Has Been Broken Off

Prior to the August 18th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite going on the air, Sammy Guevara proposed to his girlfriend inside the ring. She accepted the proposal and the two hugged.

On Saturday, Guevara issued the following statement via Twitter:

“I know a lot of you have supported us for a long time and we have appreciated it so much over the past several years.

Since you’ve all given us so much love and support we figured we owed it to y’all to let you know that we are no longer in a relationship. We still love each other and wish nothing but the best for one another.

We would appreciate your kindness and respect to our privacy during this time. – Sam and Pam”