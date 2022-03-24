Sammy Guevara Becomes Trending Topic Due To Photo Published By Tay Conti

During the March 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara said the following in response to Dan Lambert kissing the title:

“I know we’ve living rent free in your head since you got here but if you only knew what Tay and I did while wearing that belt, then you’d know we now live in your mouth too.”

Tay Conti then published a photo on Twitter of her and Sammy in their bedroom with the title:

On Thursday, Sammy Guevara became a trending topic on Twitter. Here were some of the top comments:

@Saintwrestling1: “The IWC hates Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti but the live crowds say otherwise”

@JobberNationTV: “What Sammy Guevara/Tay Conti did tonight has completely tarnished the TNT title in AEW Completely! After all Cody, Miro, & Brodie did to try and build it up, the title is tarnished and as credible as the 24/7 title now. Its shocking to see how bad things have gotten for AEW”

@DanCamachoHOD: “Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara destroyed the prestige of the TNT championship.”

@chicagomadepunk: “I’m sorry to hear about Sammy Guevara. Nothing happened, I’m just sorry to hear about him.”

@Unpaid__Critic: “If they are smart , they should make Sammy guevara and Tay Conti heels immediately!”

@AshLikesPuro: “Cody Rhodes is better than Sammy Guevara 100% and at least Brandi’s bad stuff was so bad that it was funny. There’s none of that in Guevara and Conti”

One person even went as far as to start a petition to have Guevara and Conti taken off television.