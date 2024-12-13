Sammy Guevara Comments On 14th Anniversary As A Pro Wrestler

ROH World Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara took to his official Twitter (X) account and commented on his 14th year anniversary as a pro wrestler, with his career starting back in 2010.
Guevara wrote, “Today marks 14 years in the game. Wrestling changed my life & made my dreams come true. I’d say for any kids out there chase your dreams cause they come true & can turnout better than you could have ever imagined #DreamBig”
You can check out Guevara’s post below.
