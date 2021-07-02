Sammy Guevara Comments On His AEW Future

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite saw MJF defeat Sammy Guevara in the main event. Guevara took to Twitter later on and issued a statement, saying he gave it all, as he always does. He also said he will heal up and will one day be a champion in AEW.

You can read Sammy’s full statement below-

“I gave it my all. Every time I get the opportunity to wrestle I give it my all. That’s all I ever know how to do. All or nothing.

This will be my 11th year doing this professionally. A lot of bumps, bruises, blood, sweat, tears and so so much more than anyone will ever see have gone into this.

I feel pretty banged up, yesterday wasn’t my night but that doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t be. So I will continue on this path.

I will heal up and be back.

And mark my words Sammy Guevara will be Champion in AEW.”