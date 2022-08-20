Sammy Guevara Explains Why He Wasn’t Thrown Off Cage In First AEW Blood & Guts Match



If “The Spanish God” had his way, he would have taken a plunge off the top of a cage twice in two Blood & Guts matches in AEW.

Sammy Guevara spoke during a recent Highspots “Sign It Live” virtual signing about his involvement in the two AEW Blood & Guts matches to date.

During the discussion, the wrestling veteran explained why he didn’t get thrown off the cage in the inaugural match, but did in the second.

“I did try to get thrown off the cage in that first one,” Guevara said.

When asked why it never ended up happening, Guevara replied, “Because [Chris Jericho] was taking it.”

How did he end up getting tossed off the cage in the second Blood & Guts match?

Guevara claimed it was because Jericho informed him that he could if he would like to.

“But in the second one, Chris texted me and said ‘We can do whatever you want this year,'” he stated. “And we saw what happened.”