Sammy Guevara Injured In Match Prior To AEW Dynamite

Prior to this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara was eliminated in a Ring of Honor match against Serpentico.

Fans in attendance noticed that Serpentico came off the top rope, and Guevara attempted a cutter, but the timing was off. Serpentico was said to have landed on Guevara’s face, knocking him unconscious. The referee halted the match and declared Serpentico the winner. AEW medical personnel examined Guevara and assisted him out of the ring.

John Clark shared a video and mentioned, “This is the second serious injury of the night just 4 matches in. Sammy Guevara hit a cutter out of mid air and landed very awkwardly. Match immediately stopped. Appears serious. Very bad start to the night here.”