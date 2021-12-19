Sammy Guevara Issues Response To Rumors About Why His Engagement Ended

As previously noted, AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara announced on Saturday that his engagement has been broken off. Tay Conti then deactivated her Twitter account after fans speculated about her and Guevara being in a relationship.

On Sunday, Guevara issued a brief statement regarding the matter:

“This shouldn’t have to be said… but my relationship with Pam ending had nothing to do with ANYONE else.

Pam and I broke up back in October and just now felt was the time to make it publicly known.

So please stop pointing fingers and looking for someone to blame.”