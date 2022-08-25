Sammy Guevara Issues Statement on Eddie Kingston Incident and AEW Backstage Heat

Sammy Guevara has issued a statement in response to news that he and Eddie Kingston have beef following a recent incident backstage that resulted in Kingston being suspended for two weeks by AEW. The statement also addresses recent reports that Guevara has beef with other AEW stars that he’s worked with this year.

As was mentioned earlier, Kingston was recently suspended by AEW following an incident that occurred backstage with Guevara. Although his suspension has ended, Kingston has not appeared at any AEW events since the incident occurred. Guevara competed in a match with Tay Conti during the tapings for Quake By The Lake Rampage on August 11. After the match, Guevara had a post-match promo in the ring with Kingston, who was backstage at the time. It was reported that Kingston “took a swing” at Guevara during the physical altercation that occurred backstage as a result of the promotion. According to reports, Kingston took offense to what Guevara said about his appearance during the promo. Then, it was reported today that Guevara has also had tension with other AEW wrestlers he worked with, and that there were particular restrictions placed on his feuds and promos as a result of these tensions. You can access the detailed backstage report on the altercation between Kingston and Guevara, as well as other allegations raised against Guevara, by clicking here.

Guevara provided an update to Fightful Select this evening in the form of a statement in which he asked to be quoted directly on the subject matter. The following statement was offered:

“As a professional you communicate things that you don’t want to be said (like other people I’ve been in programs with and have worked with Matt Hardy, Jericho and others) and I did communicate of what I didn’t want to be said in this angle and Eddie didn’t. But Eddie did not do the same and Eddie did not mention to me or the coaches or TK or anyone in AEW what he didn’t want said.

So after Tay’s and my match with Sky Blue and Dante I cut a promo on Eddie insulting Eddie and the fans as a heel. Which I know the thing everyone loves to do is hate Me & Tay so I’m the perfect person to play this ass hole character for Eddie to ultimately beat at All Out. I see what people say online about Eddie and his appearance. (Which anyone who legitimately shames Eddie for how he looks can go to hell, it’s the same people who shame me for being too small) so Sammy Guevara the character I could be the physical person playing that person that Eddie can shut up at All Out.

But Eddie did not do the professional thing and communicate to me, which if he did I never would have said it cause the last thing I want to do is hurt someone for real.

So after the promo I get to the back and Eddie is flipping out yelling “YOU CANT CALL ME FAT” over and over as I’m trying to walk down the stairs in gorilla making a big scene. People get in between us, Eddie try’s to pie face me and he more life touches my face it was weird. And everyone backs everyone up. It was unfortunate cause this promo was on a taped show and easily could have been edited (which they ended up doing anyways) i know this isn’t Eddie’s first time being aggressive and getting out of control backstage. I know he had to do some kind of anger management after this whole thing. This whole thing was very unnecessary but it Is what it is, Live & learn I guess, onto the next we go.”

Guevara and Conti will face Ruby Soho and Ortiz on Friday's AEW Rampage in a continuation of the Guevara vs. Kingston feud. Guevara vs. Kingston is still expected to take place on September 4 at AEW All Out.