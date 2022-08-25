Sammy Guevara Labeled “Difficult to Work With” Before His Problems With Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston isn’t the only one who has reservations about Sammy Guevara.

As PWMania.com previously reported, an altercation emerged in Minneapolis several weeks ago following a Guevara promo, and things became physical when Guevara returned backstage and Kingston confronted Guevara.

The fan favorite had an issue with something Guevara said about Kingston’s appearance during the promo, and they had to be separated. Kingston, who has been suspended for several weeks and is expected to return to Dynamite next week, has spoken out about the situation, which you can read by clicking here.

Reports from Fightful Select note that Kingston was annoyed with Guevara because Guevara hadn’t spoken with him or cleared the content of a promo that was cut from a show.

“Kingston had asked to work with Sammy, who didn’t have people exactly angling to work with him, after his feud with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page,” the report stated.

There were some pretty clear parameters set on Guevara’s feuds and promos to not mention his ex-fiancee, who was said to have never come up or pitched in. AEW had planned for Kingston to defeat Guevara at All Out, but it’s unclear whether the match will still take place.

Guevara referred to Kingston as a “fat piece of sh**,” in the edited promo, which Kingston took exception to because he felt it buried the match if a “fat piece of sh**” beat him.

“The crux of the frustration, however, was how Sammy Guevara followed up with this after being perceived as difficult working with Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and Sonjay Dutt in the months prior,” according to the report.

Kingston yelled at Guevara after that promo, who smiled back, and Kingston responded by pie facing Guevara. Guevara was upset, and Kingston was suspended for two weeks as a result.

Kingston stated to Fightful, “I was wrong. That is all,” he said, but he didn’t confirm the report.